TRACKING: A quiet weekend ahead

Saturday is cooler with highs in the 80s. The humidity level is a little lower, but still humid. Going from the upper 70s Friday to near 70 on Saturday. The wind is light with dry conditions.
Saturday night temperatures are a little cooler as the humidity level drops a bit more. The sky is mostly clear with a light north wind.
Sunday is a little more comfortable with temperatures and dew points dropping a few degrees.
NEXT WEEK: There is a small chance for showers/storms Wednesday and Thursday otherwise the week is dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Winds: N 5-10 mph,
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 mph.