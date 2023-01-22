TRACKING: A quiet start to the work/school week

Tonight: We might see some slight clearing tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are light out of the west around 5-10 mph, allowing temps to drop into the mid to upper teens. Since winds are light, fog is another possibility tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Monday: After some early morning fog, we have the possibility to see some sunshine! Well, at least for a little while. Clouds build back in during the afternoon hours, but let’s hope for a little peek of sunlight! Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are mostly cloudy with low temperatures into the low to mid 20s. Winds are out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Slight chance of some snowfall late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a better chance the farther south and east you go.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we could continue to see some snowfall, but for now the snow is on the lighter side, very similar to what we saw Saturday night into this morning. There are a few more chances of snowfall Friday through Sunday, so stay tuned.