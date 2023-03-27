TRACKING: A quiet and pleasant start to the week

Today: It is a cool start in the 20s thanks to clears skies and light winds. Watch for patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, we should have a decent amount of sunshine today with partly cloudy skies. We look slightly below normal for highs, but still pleasant as they cap out in the mid 40s to near 50. Winds should be light from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A batch of clouds moves in for tonight, turning skies from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. There may be a stray flake or rain drop south of I-80 with little to no accumulation, but a vast majority of us are dry. Lows dip to the mid 20s to near 30 with a light northwest wind.
Tuesday: Clouds clear with mostly sunny skies on tap. We remain mild with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds are westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing a northerly wind and dropping lows to the mid 20s with highs only in the upper 30s. The cold front may squeeze out some light snow showers with minor accumulation, especially north and east. Otherwise, behind the front, clouds should clear.
Rest of the Week: Our next major system approaches, with a warm front cranking up temps to the mid 50s late on Thursday. This comes with a chance for rain as well. As temperatures keep rising into the upper 50s and 60s through Friday, showers and storms, some strong to severe possibly with heavy rain, become likely Thursday night and Friday. Temps crash Friday night with the chance for some rain and snow into Saturday morning.