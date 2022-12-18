TRACKING: A potentially snowy week ahead

Tonight: Skies start mostly clear tonight, then clouds build in during the overnight hours. Lows are chilly in the single digits across the area, but the wind is very light, so there won’t be any added wind chill for tonight.
Monday: We start off the day cloudy tomorrow, and then snow arrives from about 12-1 PM onward as it moves from southwest to northeast. Highs are going to build during the day, with our warmest temps around midnight. Highs are in the mid to upper 20s to the north, and low to mid 30s to the south. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Snow chances continue through the night hours, with overall accumulations anywhere from a trace to 2 inches. Roads could very well be slick due to chilly road temperatures and all of that snow sticking to the surface. Lows are in the single digits to the northwest, and the mid-teens to the southeast, as our first shot of cold air moves in from our northwest. Winds shift from the south to the northwest overnight, at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Snow moves out early Tuesday morning, as we some pockets of sunshine. Highs are cool in the mid-teens to the northwest, and mid 20s to the southeast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The snow returns during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday and continues through much of the day on Thursday. Although totals for snowfall are still in question, this has the potential for being our biggest snow event of the season. Totals at most are expected to be about 6 inches, but travel is expected to be difficult regardless. Along with that, temperatures tumble starting Wednesday night, with lows below and highs in the single digits for Thursday and Saturday. Friday, we might not reach zero in many areas. Buckle up for this week.