TRACKING: A pleasant weekend

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy. There could be a few sprinkles north of Highway 20. Temperatures fall through the 50s. The wind is light.
Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight. A few sprinkles possible before midnight. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s by morning with a light southeast wind.
Saturday: It is a pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine. High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind is light from the east.
Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy as temperatures drop into the 40s.
Sunday: Another day of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Still a light east wind.
Next Week: Mainly dry. Highs in the low 70s through Wednesday and then 50s/60s for highs for the end of the week.