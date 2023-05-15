TRACKING: A pleasant week

Only minor flooding remains in McGregor and Dubuque (RR). Check levels HERE.
Today: We can basically split the forecast into north and south today. In the north, along and north of Highway 20, clouds will not be as dominant, and we will see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies. That’s where highs should be in the low 70s. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few stray drops in the south. Highs there remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds should be light from the northeast with low humidity.
Tonight: Still partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a stray sprinkle in the south. Lows range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning look to turn into mostly sunny skies for the day. We get a nice boost in temps with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but humidity stays low with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny but just slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph and humidity is very low.
Rest of the Week: Timing on late week rain chances are still up in the air. The most likely time frame is overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, but could be as early as Thursday afternoon. Thursday should be warm and partly cloudy. A breezy northwest wind behind the rain will cool down temperatures and will lead to an absolute beauty of a weekend.