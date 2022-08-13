TRACKING: A pleasant Sunday ahead

Today's Rain Totals
Waterloo:0.22"
Decorah: 0.07"
Dubuque: 0.02"
Tonight: Winds begin to shift northerly thanks to a passing front. Despite the front, skies should remain dry for most. The best chance at seeing an isolated shower/storm would be this evening in our eastern/southern counties. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy conditions as lows land in the low-to-mid 60s.
Tomorrow: Not as hot. Not as humid. Highs will top in the mid-to-upper 70s north with low-to-mid 80s south. You’ll still feel some stick in the air, but not as sticky as today! Winds continue from the north at 5-15 mph under partly sunny skies. Not a bad looking Sunday!
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will come in from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
The Week Ahead: A mainly dry/less muggy week expected with few chances for rain. Early in the week, the best chance for rain is in southwest Iowa. Better chances for our area come late in the week. Highs will sit on either side of normal (83°) during the day as overnight lows land in the 50s and 60s.