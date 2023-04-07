TRACKING: A pleasant Friday afternoon

Today: A pleasant afternoon awaits as highs are into the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine, minus a few clouds for our northern areas. Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph fuel these warmer temperatures. This is only the beginning of the warmer stretch of weather.
Tonight: Skies are clear with a few passing clouds to the north. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Take today, add about 5 degrees to the high temperature, and you get your forecast for Saturday. Any outdoor plans are highly recommended as the weather is going to be awesome for the start of our weekend.
Easter Sunday: The day starts off mostly sunny, with some clouds rolling in later during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph. There is a very scattered chance of rain and storm Sunday night, but otherwise any Easter plans are weather approved.
Next Week: Besides a slim chance of showers on Monday, we are dry next week with highs jumping into the 80s by Wednesday.