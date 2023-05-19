TRACKING: A perfect weekend

This Evening: Beautiful with cool temps and breezy northwest winds. There is a little more cloud cover north keeping temps in the 50s, otherwise it is sunny with temps in the 60s. The air quality has improved and most of the smoke/haze has moved out.
Tonight: There is a big area of high pressure moving in that will be overhead through the weekend. Tonight is clear and cool as a result, with temps dropping to the low and mid 40s for lows. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Skies are sunny with light winds from the north and highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity is very low.
Saturday Night: Not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Skies remain clear with a light southwest breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with slightly warmer temps into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Humidity stays very low, and winds are light from the south. Some haze may return to the sky.
Next Week: Things heat up with a consistent south wind through the week and into Memorial Day weekend. Highs are in the low to mid 80s Monday, but then in the mid 80s to near 90 the rest of the period. Humidity gradually increases. Skies are mostly sunny through Thursday with rain and storm chances returning over the holiday weekend.