TRACKING: A perfect weather day

Today: A picture-perfect day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Get outside if you can because it is going to be wonderful!
Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are light and variable.
Sunday: Highs jump into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow with a few more clouds, but still a very nice day overall. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Similar day to Sunday but maybe a degree or two warmer. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph. Humidity continues to stay low.
Rest of the Week: Dry conditions continue through the week with highs remaining in the 80s. Humidity slightly builds towards next weekend.