TRACKING: A not so scary forecast

Today: Happy Halloween everyone! The weather is cooperating with us as we wrap up the month of October. Only two months left! Clouds are decreasing as the day goes in, with the cloud cover moving from northwest to southeast. With that, high temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots in the low 70s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and driving those clouds away with dry air. Trick-or-treating weather is fantastic with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s around 5 PM and ending in the upper 40s and low 50s by 9-10 PM.
Tonight: Skies clear out tonight and that drops our temperatures back into the mid 30s. Winds are calm overnight.
Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine to kick off the month of November with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph, fueling these warmer temperatures.
Wednesday: The morning starts off with sunshine, then clouds increase as the day continues. High temperatures are similar in the low to mid 70s. Winds are stronger out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday is a breezy day with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and temps once again around the 70 mark. Thursday night into Friday we see our first chance of rain in a while. That continues through the weekend. Temperatures also drop back into the 50s this weekend.