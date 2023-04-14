TRACKING: A not so nice weekend

This Evening: It will be a gorgeous evening on the last nice day for a while. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy south wind and temps in the 70s and 80s.
Tonight: Still a warm night with lows in the mid to upper 50s as partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy. There is the chance for some showers and an isolated storm late tonight, mainly west.
Saturday: Besides some isolated to scattered showers Saturday morning, we should have a dry break through the early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front moves in throughout the day, splitting the area in half by the early afternoon. This should be the focus for a second round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong in the east with the chance for one or two storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Highs are in the 70s east and south but 60s north and west.
Saturday Night: Once the front passes by, winds are going to increase from the northwest. We’ll see gusts up to 40 mph Saturday night with a sustained wind at 15 to 25 mph. Rain and storms will eventually turn to a wintry mix or wet snowfall late as lows fall to the mid 30s west to low 40s east.
Sunday: Unfortunately, winds look even stronger, gusting to 50 mph, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with temperatures generally in the 30s to low 40s most of the day. Wet snow could be falling most of the day if not a wintry mix. With temps above freezing and a warm ground, we shouldn’t have travel problems, but some minor accumulation is possible on the grass or elevated surfaces. If this storm was in the middle of the winter, it would be significant.
Next Week: We are still windy on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s. More sun on Tuesday as the wind lightens and we warm to near 60. The rest of the week looks mild and active with rain and storm chances.