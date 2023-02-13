TRACKING: A not so "lovely" Valentine's Day forecast

Tonight: Our last quiet night for a while, as active weather is on the way soon. Skies are clear for most of the night, with clouds building in late. Lows are mild in the low to mid 30s, with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: The weather is not so “sweet” for Valentine’s Day tomorrow. Highs are warm in the mid to upper 40s, but it is not going to feel so warm due to strong southeasterly winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The main story though, is the rain. Rain starts around 8 AM in our southwestern areas and becomes widespread by noon. Grab an umbrella, a raincoat, and hang onto your hats, it is going to be a wet and dreary day.
Tuesday Night: Rain tapers off during the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies. Total rain accumulation is between a quarter and a half an inch. Winds shift from the south to the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday: Winds stay strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies are mostly cloudy, with highs starting in the low 40s at midnight, then dropping throughout the day. Our next system moves in late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday. This has the chance of bringing in some snowfall.
Rest of the Week: Snow appears likely on Thursday, with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, bringing the potential of hazardous travel. Snow totals and the exact track of the snow is still in question, but the time frame is around 9 PM Wednesday night, through 6 PM Thursday evening. Totals and the track will become clearer with each day.