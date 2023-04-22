TRACKING: A not-so-great start to the weekend

CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River.
Today: More cool weather is on the way today, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is an isolated chance for some light snow mixed in with some light rain, but no accumulation is expected on the roads. It is more of an annoyance rather than making any actual impact. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, so it feels more like the upper 20s and low 30s. Bundle up if you’re headed outside today.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and lows drop into the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Skies start off mostly cloudy tomorrow, then we see some clearing during the afternoon and evening. There are some stray flurries/sprinkles possible, but this is lighter than we see on Saturday (today). Highs are warmer in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50s possible. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Skies are mostly cloudy with rising high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph. A stray shower is possible during the day.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday through Thursday are nice with highs back into the 60s on Wednesday, with the best day weather wise on Thursday. However, rain returns on Friday, and it may stick around through the start of next week.