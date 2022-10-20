TRACKING: A "normal" day

Today: Temperatures are cool this morning, but not as cool as we observed yesterday. High temperatures warm up to near normal, that being in the mid 50s to the north and the mid 60s to the south. Winds are lighter out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, making it a very solid Thursday.
Tonight: Another night with temperatures trending warmer into the upper 30s. Again, fairly close to normal for this time of year. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Temperatures spike again tomorrow, this time well above normal into the low to mid 70s across eastern Iowa. It is going to feel more like late summer than mid fall outside. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, feeding in that warmer air. Friday Night Heroes weather looks fantastic, with temps in the 60s at kickoff and mostly sunny/mostly clear skies.
Saturday: The winds pick back up on Saturday, out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies remain mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with a few 80s possible. We aren’t quite close to record territory, but still nearly 20 degrees above normal.
Sunday: We start off the day similar to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees in some spots. Then, clouds increase as a storm system moves through Sunday night. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but most of it looks to be to our west.