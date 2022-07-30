TRACKING: A nice weekend

Today: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with temperatures warming to around normal. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with dew points still comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with this being the last night of below normal low temperatures for a while. Lows are in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds are light out of the south at 5 mph.
Sunday: Slightly warmer than today with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s, making it feel more humid outside. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. There is a chance of showers and storms overnight into Monday morning. Nothing severe is expected out of these storms.
Monday: After some possible early morning showers and storms, skies are mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: There are a couple of storm chances for the rest of the week. One chance is Wednesday evening into Thursday, while the other is Saturday and Saturday night. Other than that, the big picture is the massive heat that is headed our way. High temperatures are consistently in the 90s starting on Tuesday and Wednesday we have a chance of cracking 100.