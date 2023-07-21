TRACKING: A nice way to wrap up the work week

Today: Partly cloudy skies dominate for the rest of the day. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are comfortable in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the west at 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours Saturday with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours through the overnight. These storms are not expected to be severe. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday: Skies are mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s with light winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the slightly humid range in the low 60s.
Next Week: Every day looks like we could have a shot at 90 degrees, with the hottest days right now being Wednesday through Saturday.