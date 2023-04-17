TRACKING: A nice spring day tomorrow

Tonight: Clear skies and calm conditions tonight as winds diminish considerably overnight. Winds are light and variable after 10 PM and lows drop down into the mid 20s. If you have any outdoor plants, you’ll want to bring them inside.
Tuesday: The best weather day of the week as highs jump into the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Thin clouds move in during the afternoon/evening, but overall, still a gorgeous day. Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph and pick up during the evening.
Tuesday Night: Clouds increase rapidly, and showers and storms are possible, especially after midnight. Lows are in the low to mid 40s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: After early morning showers and storms, we see a temporary break during the afternoon, before another round arrives during the evening/overnight hours. These could be on the severe side for our far western areas, with large hail being the main threat. Damaging wind gusts are less likely, with tornado chances being low at the moment. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Showers and storms continue into Thursday, then we are dry for the rest of the week minus a stray shower chance Saturday. Winds are strong throughout the week, and temps drop back into the low 50s and possibly 40s on Saturday.