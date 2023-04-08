TRACKING: A nice night and warm weather for Easter Sunday

Tonight: Skies are clear besides a few thing clouds overnight as lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Easter Sunday: Weather is fantastic for Easter as highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds slightly increase during the afternoon and evening, but sunshine should peek through the clouds. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. If you have any outdoor activities planned, be aware that the winds may knock things around slightly.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of rain into early Monday morning. However, rain is expected to be very light if it does fall. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a south wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday: Light rain chance continue into the morning hours on Monday. After that, skies clear slightly during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Sunshine and warmth is the theme for this week, with no rain chances until Saturday. 80 degrees is looking likely for many areas on Wednesday.