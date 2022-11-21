TRACKING: A nice next few days

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds are light and variable, and it is overall a very quiet night.
Tuesday: Temperatures are warmer once again, ranging from the low 40s to the north to the upper 40s to the south, with some areas getting close to 50 degrees. Skies are mostly sunny, and the wind is light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overall a very nice and pleasant fall day.
Tuesday Night: Skies are mostly clear and another calm night in store. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 20s with a calm wind.
Wednesday: A very similar day to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to upper 40s with a few 50s possible. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Thanksgiving: It looks dry for Thanksgiving along with the rest of the holiday weekend. High temperatures remain in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Basically right around normal for this time of year.