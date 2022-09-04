TRACKING: A nice Labor Day

Tonight: The clouds in the eastern half of our viewing area roll towards the west during the overnight hours as we see mostly cloudy skies by early tomorrow morning. The good news is, we stay dry despite the cloud cover. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Labor Day: The morning kicks off with mostly cloudy skies and possible patchy fog. Similar to today, we start off with a good portion of cloud cover before some of it burns off during the afternoon hours and we see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy as that low pressure off to our southeast finally makes it way farther east. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: An overall nice day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are slightly on the muggy side in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The work week is dry with temperatures slightly above normal in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain comes Friday night into Saturday, and as of now, the Cy-Hawk game could be a wet one.