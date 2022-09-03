TRACKING: A nice few days

Tonight: We may see a stray shower or two, especially in our southern and eastern areas. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy and low temperatures vary from the mid 50s to the north to the low 60s to the south. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: The morning kicks off with mostly cloudy skies, but as the day progresses, we see more sunshine and have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and evening hours. Depending on how early the clouds break up, high temperatures may fluctuate slightly. For now, they range from the low to mid 60s. Dew points are in the comfortable range in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are partly cloudy and we may see some patchy fog late overnight. Low temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Labor Day: An overall nice day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points rise though back to the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The work week is dry with temperatures slightly above normal in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain comes next Saturday night into Sunday.