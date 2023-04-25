TRACKING: A nice few days

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into the weekend. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for tonight.
Today: There is some light rain out there with any clouds that have popped up in our far southern counties, south of I-80, as well as Wisconsin and Illinois, otherwise skies are partly cloudy, and temps are cool. Any rain should shut off throughout the morning commute followed by skies becoming mostly sunny for today. Winds are light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph and highs climb back to the 50s today.
Tonight: We’ll remain mostly clear tonight with winds staying light from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Lows are expected to drop to the low and mid 30s: below freezing for everyone but Iowa City and south. Thus, a frost is likely area-wide with a freeze possible for most.
Wednesday: A nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light from the southeast.
Thursday: Thursday now looks partly cloudy, and we boosted up temperatures quite a bit. I think we hit the mid 60s to near 70 with a fairly breezy south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: Our next system moves in and stalls out. Rain chances have dropped a bit for Friday, but we should see rain late in the day with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Scattered rain showers are expected in the period from late Friday through Tuesday of next week. They’ll be on and off as we get caught up in strong northwest winds. Cooler temps are on the way with lows down to the 30s and highs in the 50s.