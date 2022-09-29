TRACKING: A nice fall day

Today: A warmer but very comfortable day on hand with plenty of sunshine besides a few high thin clouds. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: A clear and cool night with low temperatures in the low 40s, so we should avoid frost. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Another slight warm up with plenty of sunshine once again. High temperatures range from the mid 60s to the low 70s with a wind out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Nearly identical days on tap for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Conditions look excellent for any weekend plans.
Next Week: Temperatures start to slowly decline with our next best chance of rain coming Wednesday.