TRACKING: A nice fall day

Today: The sunshine returns today with high temperatures near normal in the low to upper 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, and it is overall a nice fall day.
Tonight: The clear skies quickly go away as clouds roll in for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures are in the mid 30s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Temperatures are similar to today, with more uniform temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. However, the mostly cloudy skies stick around for much of the day. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Friday: The sunshine comes back and warms us up into the upper 50s and low 60s to wrap up the work/school week. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are around the low 50s at kickoff for Friday night football games, so not a bad night for a late October day.
Weekend: Saturday is the “nicer” day with more sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunday has more cloud cover with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s possible. Winds are lighter out of the south at 5-10 mph both days.