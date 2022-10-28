TRACKING: A nice end to the week

Today: The sunshine is back and it’s a beautiful day to wrap up the work week. High temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a light southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Football games have perfect weather tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 50s at kickoff.
Tonight: Skies remain clear, and winds are very light out of the southeast. This drops our low temperatures into the low to mid 30s. Some patchy overnight fog is possible.
Saturday: We kick off the day with plenty of sunshine and it is once again a gorgeous day. High temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a light southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Clouds start to build in the evening and skies are partly cloudy overnight.
Sunday: Clouds build in on Sunday and skies are mostly cloudy for much of the day. High temperatures remain steady in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Halloween Day: Skies are back to being mostly sunny and high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. If you did not partake in any Halloween festivities over the weekend or wanted to do it for 3 days straight, Monday is going to be a very nice day to do so.