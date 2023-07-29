TRACKING: A nice day to wrap up the weekend

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A nice day tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s in our far northern areas and low to mid 80s elsewhere. Dew points drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s. There may be a stray shower for our western and southern areas, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5 mph.
Monday: Another nice day to kick off the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are comfortable in the upper 50s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Storm chances return Tuesday night through Thursday, though nothing is expected to be severe at the moment. Highs are seasonable in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity makes a return Wednesday with dew points near 70.