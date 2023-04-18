TRACKING: A nice day; rain starts tonight

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 8 AM. Hopefully outdoor plants are protected.
There is a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area Wednesday.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River throughout this week and beyond.
Today: It’s a chilly morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. At least winds have become calm under a clear sky. We should have plenty of sunshine today, especially this morning, with some cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. Winds are lighter overall today, from the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Highs are seasonal, in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tonight: After midnight and through the late-night hours, scattered showers and storms are expected to move in as a warm front approaches the area. These are not expected to be severe but could contain some heavy rain. These should move out in the mid to late morning hours of Wednesday. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy as lows fall to the 40s. Winds are breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Wednesday: After the first wave of storms, I actually expect most of Wednesday to be dry, partly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climb to the low 70s south, mid to upper 60s along and south of Highway 20 to Highway 20, and only to the 50s/low 60s north as the warm front stalls. Winds turn southerly at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 under the front. Storms look to develop out west and then track in throughout the evening and overnight hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the main threat.
Thursday: Showers and storms remain likely through most of Thursday as a cold front comes through, but the severe potential drops through Wednesday night and is lower Thursday. Still, it should be a fairly wet day with temperatures crashing behind the front with a stronger northwest wind. Before that, highs are in the low to mid 60s. We may see some late clearing.
Weekend: Strong west or northwest winds persist through Friday and the weekend keeping things cool. We also have lots of clouds Friday and Saturday before they break up Sunday. Highs are near 50 Friday and then in the low to mid 40s Saturday with lows below freezing all weekend. We are back to the low 50s Sunday.