TRACKING: A nice and comfortable week ahead

Tonight: Some isolated showers are possible, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. Lows are right around normal in the mid to upper 50s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A little better chance of showers tomorrow, especially during the late afternoon and evening. Skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s north and a few low 80s in the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Better chance of rain arrives later Sunday night into early Monday. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s in the north and low 60s in the south. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Scattered showers continue through the day on Monday, especially south of highway 20. In total over the next few days, not expecting a ton of rain, and not everyone will see rain. Rain totals at most are around a half an inch, with the best chance coming for our far southern areas. Highs Monday are cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are somewhat strong out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Fall air stays put for a while as high pressure builds with dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 70s through the rest of the 10-day forecast.