TRACKING: A near perfect day

Today: A near perfect weather day for us as skies are mostly sunny to sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Humidity is very low in the low 50s, and winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overall, an excellent day to be outside and enjoy the fresh air.
Tonight: Another clear and cool night with lows down into the low 50s. Winds are light out of the north at 5 mph.
Friday: Clouds increase during the morning hours with a chance of some showers during the afternoon. Most of the rain is expected to be light. Highs are in the low 70s to the north and mid to upper 70s in our central and southern areas. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Rain clears out Friday night and we return to dry conditions for the weekend. Saturday is partly cloudy, and Sunday is mostly sunny. Similar high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for both days. Humidity isn’t too bad with dew points in the upper 50s.
Next Week: The humidity returns Monday with some showers and storms possible Monday night into Tuesday. After that, rain chances are slim with highs around the mid 80s.