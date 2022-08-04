TRACKING: A muggy weekend

Today: It is a gorgeous day with sunny skies, temperatures around normal, and humidity much lower than yesterday. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s and dew points are in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear to clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Unfortunately the relief from the heat and humidity is short lived, as temperatures ramp back up to the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The dew points are in the mid 60s nearing that uncomfortable range. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: This is the hottest day for the next 10 days as high temperatures are in the low to mid 90s with dew points in the low 70s. It could feel like near 105 degrees in some spots, so make sure to take extra caution outside. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. Late Saturday night we may see some showers and storms that could be strong at times.
Sunday: It may be a wet day with storms possible all day on Sunday. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low 70s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.