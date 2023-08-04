TRACKING: A muggy start and a wet end to Irish Fest

Today: Clouds increase leading to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 90s possible. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially along the front in our northeastern areas. Dew points are high in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: There is an isolated chance of showers and storms tonight, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers and storms are possible during the morning hours, but a better chance redevelops later in the afternoon and evening hours. Chances continue to rise as we head into the overnight hours. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with dew points rising through the afternoon towards 70. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely on Sunday, but without any severe risk at the moment. That risk has moved east of us for now. As we know however, things may continue to change, so stay up to date on the forecast. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with strong westerly winds at 15-25 mph.
Next Week: Storms clear out early Monday morning, and highs are seasonal for the week in the low to mid 80s. Storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday.