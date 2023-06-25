TRACKING: A much quieter day of rain

Today: After our crazy day yesterday, we quiet down with relatively calm weather. We have some early morning sunshine, then that gives way to some showers and an isolated thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. These showers and storms are not expected to be severe. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with strong westerly winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers are possible, especially early on in the night. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: As that low pressure slowly moves eastward, we may see some lingering light showers during the day. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy during the morning, with some eventual clearing during the late afternoon into the evening. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a strong northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tuesday: We see the return of mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s on Tuesday. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Starting Wednesday night, there are a few scattered storm chances through Saturday night. They are relatively low chances, except for Friday afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend.