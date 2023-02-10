TRACKING: A much quieter day across the area

Today: After much of our southern and eastern areas saw snow, rain, and everything in between, we are all sunshine as we wrap our work/school week. Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s, with a northwest wind around 5-15 mph. This does mean the wind chill factor for the area is in the upper teens and low 20s.
Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions continue through the night hours. Lows are in the mid to upper teens with a southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The start of the weekend is an awesome day with plenty of sunshine and highs into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds out of the southwest are at 10-15 mph, powering this warmer day for mid-February.
Sunday: Similar to Saturday in terms of high temperatures, but this time partly cloudy skies. Winds stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Next Week:Monday is a warmer day in the low to mid 40s across the board and mostly sunny. The middle of week brings a few chances of precipitation. Tuesday and Wednesday looks like it’s mostly rain, but Thursday could see a return of the snow.