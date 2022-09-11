TRACKING: A mostly dry start of the week

Tonight: There is a chance of showers for our eastern areas late tonight, otherwise our western areas are mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Chance of some isolated showers for our eastern areas, but mostly sunny skies for our western cities. All cities should be clear of the rain by the evening hours. High temperatures range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s depending on the amount of sunshine we get. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s so overall it is going to be a pleasant day for most. Winds are breezy though out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are clear and low temperatures are going to drop as low as we’ve seen in a long time. Lows are in the upper 40s area wide with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are mostly sunny and it is an overall beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points are also comfortable in the upper 50s with a lighter wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the work week is dry and comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s and mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.