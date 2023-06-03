TRACKING: A mostly dry but hot weekend

We have a nice start to the weekend with clear to partly cloudy skies, temps in the 60s, and dew points slipping down from the 60s into the 50s with a light east wind.
Today: High pressure is building in from the Great Lakes, basically acting like a backdoor cold front, shifting winds to the east. These light easterly winds at 5 to 15 mph will push in some drier air, with dew points today more so in the 50s as opposed to the 60s. This will do a couple things: one, allowing temps to warm up a little more, into the low and mid 90s area wide, but it will be more of a comfortable, dry heat. Two, it will lower the chance for any pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, although I still think we will see our sunny skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon. There may be a stray shower or storm with these clouds, but only 10% or less of the viewing area will see this, effectively giving us a dry day.
Tonight: Once the sun goes down, most of the clouds dissolve away and skies become mostly clear. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A very similar forecast to Saturday but with dew points and temperatures a degree or two cooler with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs are in the upper 80s to mid 90s with sunny skies turning partly cloudy. Again, one or two of these pop-up cumulus clouds could become agitated enough to produce some brief rain, but don’t count on it or change any plans.
Monday: Monday is still hot with highs in the mid 80s to 90°. Humidity remains low and skies are partly cloudy. Winds are easterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We’ll have a storm chance Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front approaches and moves through. It should be dry and pretty sunny the rest of the week with cooler temps in the 80s.