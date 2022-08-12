TRACKING: A mostly dry and nice weekend

Today: Most of the showers and storms wrap up around noon to 1:00, but there is still a chance of some showers and storms during the afternoon/evening hours. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures vary from the low 70s to the north to the low 80s to the south. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance of a stray shower or two. Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Another stray shower chance for Saturday morning, otherwise skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures range from the low 80s to the low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Conditions are humid for most of the day until a cold front passes from the northwest during the afternoon hours. Winds are out of the south shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as well as lower humidity. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: High temperatures are right at or below the normal temperature of 83. The start of the week is dry, with multiple storm chances toward the end of the week.