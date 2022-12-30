TRACKING: A more winter-like temperature day

Today: We won’t be breaking any record high temperatures today, since a cooler air mass moved in overnight. Skies are partly cloudy with highs much cooler in the 30s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph keep us on the lower side.
Tonight: More cloud cover rolls back in tonight as we are mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s across the board. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
New Year’s Eve: Things look mostly dry for us on New Year’s Eve, with only a stray shower or two possible. All plans to ring in the new year are good to go. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s, with a south wind at 5-15 mph. Not a lot of sunshine to go around though for this day.
New Year’s Day: Similar day to kick off the new year. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with plenty of cloud cover. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Monday evening into Tuesday could be a wet one, but as of now it looks like the precipitation type is mostly rain. Temperatures are above freezing during most of the time period, with a slight chance of a wintry mix if temps get close to 32. We are monitoring the system closely as Monday approaches.