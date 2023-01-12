TRACKING: A more winter-like day

Today: A much more winter-like day today compared to yesterday. Highs are in the low to mid 30s. However, this happens during the morning hours, as we see temperatures dip throughout the day. Skies are cloudy and winds are out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills are in the teens for today. So, bundle up as you head out the door.
Tonight: Skies are cloudy for most of the night with some clearing late. Lows are in the upper teens to mid 20s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Wind chills are in the single digits.
Friday: Sunshine returns on Friday with cooler high temperatures into the mid to upper 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Saturday we rebound with warmer temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies. This is due to a nice southerly wind we receive. That wind continues out of the south for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 40s area wide. Skies however are cloudy.
Next Week: After a dry week we just had, next week gets interesting. Monday is likely to be rain and only rain, as temperatures are in the 40s. Wednesday we may see a rain/snow mix, with a return of snow on Thursday. Keep your eyes peeled for the forecast once we get closer to next week.