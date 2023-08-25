TRACKING: A more comfortable weekend

FINALLY. The heat and humidity are going to be more comfortable for the weekend. It has been a long difficult week with highs near 100 and the heat index even higher than that. A weak front passed through today with a few showers. Unfortunately, that is it when it comes to rain for the next 10 days.
The weekend is cooler and less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Open the windows and let some fresh air into your home. Dew points get down into the 50s.
Next week is dry with highs in the low to mid 80s through Thursday.
Friday into next weekend gets hot again, but not as hot as this past week. Highs are expected to be near 90 and it will be more humid.
_________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 57. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 80. Low: 60.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 84.