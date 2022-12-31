TRACKING: A mild way to kick off 2023

Tonight: The remaining wintry mix exits our eastern areas early. After that, skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy with some areas of fog possible. Be careful on the roads due to the fog and chance of freezing on the roads. We are mild with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with a southeast wind shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: We kick off our first full day of 2023 with some mild conditions with highs in the mid to upper 30s and a few 40s for our southern areas. Skies are mostly cloudy with a light and variable wind.
Sunday Night: Overcast skies for Sunday night with lows mild once again, ranging from the mid 20s to the northwest to the mid 30s to the southeast. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We start the day off dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but then a low-pressure system builds off to our northwest. During the afternoon and evening, we see that system move through the area, and most of it should be rainfall. However, our far northern areas could see a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday, depending on how cold temperatures are. This is a fluid system, and we will update you as we continue to get closer.
Tuesday: The weather system continues through Tuesday, and our far northern areas could continue to receive a wintry mix, while our southern areas see rainfall. Highs in the south are close to 50, while in the north are in the mid 30s. Temperatures drop as we head into Tuesday night, and that’s when we may see more rainfall turn into a wintry mix and/or snow.