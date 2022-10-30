TRACKING: A Mild Halloween

Tonight: Clouds will stick around for a good portion of the night but conditions will remain quiet. Lows will be around 40 with calm winds.
Monday: Skies will begin clearing early Monday morning from northwest to southeast as drier air works in. This will give way to sunny, mild weather in the afternoon for much of eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the NW up to 10 mph.
Halloween Evening: Trick-or-Treaters will experience temperatures in the 50s with some locations around 60. Winds will be around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A high pressure system will give eastern Iowa clear skies and light winds. Lows will be in the 30s.
The rest of the week: Temperatures will remain above normal for much of the work week with highs in the 70s. A cold front will then track in by the end of the week bringing with it cooler temperatures and a chance for rain.