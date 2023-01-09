TRACKING: A mild forecast with a lack of snow

Today: Some pockets of fog and patchy ice are possible this morning, but it doesn’t look as dense or widespread as over the weekend. Otherwise, we start in the teens with temperatures in the teens along with a light south wind. We should finally get some good sunshine this morning with passing clouds at times. Clouds look to thicken up a bit through the afternoon. It turns out to be a pretty mild day with highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south off of a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Back to partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog possible. Lows fall to the low and mid 20s with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A partly sunny sky is expected as temperatures regress to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s for most, and upper 30s far south. Winds are light and variable.
Wednesday: Another day with more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures rebound nicely – to the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds remain light from the northwest.
Rest of the Week: There may be a light wintry mix chance Wednesday night and Thursday, mainly for our southern counties. Otherwise, it is breezy and cooler for Thursday with highs in the low 30s. We’re down to the upper 20s Friday with partly cloudy skies.