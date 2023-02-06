TRACKING: A mild forecast through mid-February

Today: It is a relatively mild start to the day except for in the northwest where temps have fallen to the teens and single digits. That’s where pockets of dense fog have developed, so be careful on the morning commute. The fog lifts once the sun comes up and winds increase. It’ll be a windy day with a southeast wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Skies look partly cloudy with clouds filling in more later in the afternoon. Expect lots of melting today with highs in the mid to upper 30s north, to the low and mid 40s Highway 20 to Highway 30, and mid 40s to low 50s south of Highway 30.
Tonight: There will be a narrow window for some light rain showers as a cold front swings through. The timing of those looks to be from 4 PM at the earliest through right around midnight. Temps stay above freezing through that time, so there should be no concern for icing or snow. Amounts should be a tenth of an inch or less. After that, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds remain breezy, shifting from the south to the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tuesday: We’ll have mostly sunny skies with mild temps. Highs are in the mid 30s to mid 40s with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Rain and snow showers look possible Wednesday night as our next system moves in.
Rest of the Week: A messy rain/ snow system is still on track for Thursday with highs mainly above freezing. By Thursday night and Friday, some scattered light snow showers are possible as temps cool to near freezing for highs.