TRACKING: A mild day with light rain possible

Today: Another weekend, another two days where temperatures are on the mild side. This time however, we have some tangible chances of precipitation. The good news is that it is expected to be light and all rain. Rain chances are possible through the late afternoon with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Skies do clear late afternoon as well. Highs are in the mid 40s to the north and upper 40s and low 50s to the south with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies start off mostly clear and then increase to mostly cloudy by night’s end. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s with a light northwest wind.
Sunday: This is the more likely day for rain, but it won’t be until near the end of the evening. Skies are mostly cloudy for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain arrives after 6 PM on our western edge and continues through the overnight hours. We could see some isolated cases of heavy rain and/or thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.
Monday: The rain clears out Monday morning and we have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs range from the mid to upper 40s to the northwest, to the low to mid 50s to the southeast. Winds shift to the northwest throughout the day, bringing strong winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday and Wednesday are dry with highs near normal, but then a potential system brings in snow arrives late Thursday night and continues through Saturday. Winds could be strong throughout as well. It is something we are monitoring as we get closer.