TRACKING: A mess of a week

President’s Day: Most of today looks pretty nice as the mild temperatures and melting continues. High temperatures reach the low 40s north to near 50 south. Most will be in the mid 40s. Winds are south-southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds most of the day with the chance for some isolated rain showers as a cold front comes through. The time frame for these should be between 5 and 9 PM; they’ll have minimal impact with little accumulation.
Tonight: Behind the cold front, winds crank up from the northwest and it’ll be a breezy night with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Lows fall quickly to the mid and upper teens, with wind chills down to the single digits, as cold as around 0°. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy.
Tuesday: Light snow showers become possible through the afternoon hours for areas north of Highway 20, as we are on the southern extent of a larger area of snow mainly impacting Minnesota. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 20s north to upper 30s south. Winds shift from the northwest to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. The light snow tapers off by Wednesday morning, with a trace to 2” from just north of Highway 20 to near Highway 18, and 2-4” for Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties.
Wednesday: After the northern snow, a brief break of cloud cover for Wednesday morning, followed by a plume of moisture working from south to north Wednesday afternoon/evening. Highs Wednesday end up in the low 30s north to the low 40s south. As the moisture moves in, it starts as rain for areas along and south of I-80, then we see a transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain and sleet to about Highway 20. Anything north of Highway 20 looks to primarily be snow. The same continues Wednesday night, with the moisture getting squeezed to the north. By Thursday, it is mainly snow in the north that tapers off through the day.
Expect ice accumulations, especially through the middle of our area with significant snow accumulations in the far north. There will be some delays and cancellations. Power outages is something else to watch for with ice-coated power lines and very strong winds, gusting to 40+ mph from the northeast Wednesday and west on Thursday.