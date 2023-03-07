TRACKING: A major winter storm is shaping up for the end of the week

Today: Quiet and fairly nice today as we’ll have some occasional breaks in the clouds today but expect more clouds than sunshine overall. Highs are seasonal or slightly above normal in the low to upper 40s. Winds shift from the northeast to the east at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: We are cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s along with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph. We should have quite a bit of dry air in place between the clouds and ground, but there is a low-end chance that some flurries/light snow breaks through in our southwestern counties late. Little to no impacts are expected.
Wednesday: Skies are cloudy with highs climbing to the upper 30s north and west to the low and mid 40s east and south. With a continuing east wind at 10 to 15 mph, it’ll be a battle between all of the dry air and clouds trying to produce some precipitation. Again, there is a low-end chance that some rain/snow showers break through in our western counties with no real impacts expected. Most of us stay dry.
Thursday/Friday: Dry air most likely still has the upper hand versus any snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as most remain dry, but some light snow showers look possible, especially west. Travel should be fine through this point. Through the late morning and especially into the mid-afternoon, the atmosphere finally becomes saturated, and snow can freely reach the ground. Once this happens, expect heavy steady moderate to heavy snowfall that remains likely Thursday night and will taper off Friday morning.
This looks to be a major winter storm with high travel impacts from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Still, some questions remain regarding totals. First, the ground is warm and snow-free, so how much will melt before it starts to accumulate. If snowfall rates are heavy enough, this may not be a factor. Secondly, highs look to reach the mid and upper 30s and then once the snow starts falling, temps start to cool. Any sort of mixing (most likely south of Highway 30) would lower snowfall totals, but regardless, this type of snow should be very wet and heavy weight-wise, which could also lead to compaction and overall lower totals. Still, this is a potent storm with the potential for a half foot of snow to double digit amounts along and north of Highway 30, with appreciable, but lower amounts expected south of Highway 30.
Lows are in the upper 20s Thursday night with highs in the mid 30s Friday, so there will be a lot of slush and soupy conditions, even after the snow ends Friday morning.
Weekend: We have another chance for accumulations now late Saturday into Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid 30s.