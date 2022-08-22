TRACKING: A magnificent Monday

Today: A beautiful day to kick off the work week with comfortable conditions and plenty of sunshine. We have some areas of fog in the morning, but after that skies are mostly sunny. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points on the lower end in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Another great night for sleeping. Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny and temperatures are slightly warmer. Highs are in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points still on the lower end in the low 60s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Wednesday: Skies are partly cloudy and this could be the warmest day out of the 10 day forecast. Highs are in the low to mid 80s and dew points are on the muggy side in the mid 60s. There is a chance of showers and storms late Wednesday night. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The rain chance continues into Thursday, while we dry out Friday and Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday could be a wet day as the models have agreed for a while now that this period could see some rainfall. Temperatures stay right around the normal high of 82.