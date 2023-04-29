TRACKING: A little rain; a lot of wind this weekend

The Mississippi River is cresting now in eastern Iowa. CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the river falls next week.
Today: We see some sunshine this morning, but clouds build back in this afternoon, with a chance of light to moderate rain showers. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Scattered shower chances continue with mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind continuing at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday: This is not going to be a very fun day to be outside. We have certainly seen worse, but regardless, still not a fun day weather wise. Light showers are possible, especially to our east, but not much accumulation is expected. It is the winds that are going to be a pain. They are out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs are only in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Monday: Skies are mostly cloudy to start off the work week with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds are still strong out of the northwest at 15-30 mph.
Rest of the Week: After Monday, temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s with only a couple of rain chances Thursday and Friday.