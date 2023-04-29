 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: A little rain; a lot of wind this weekend

The Mississippi River is cresting now in eastern Iowa. CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the river falls next week.

TodayWe see some sunshine this morning, but clouds build back in this afternoon, with a chance of light to moderate rain showers. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered shower chances continue with mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind continuing at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: This is not going to be a very fun day to be outside. We have certainly seen worse, but regardless, still not a fun day weather wise. Light showers are possible, especially to our east, but not much accumulation is expected. It is the winds that are going to be a pain. They are out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs are only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday: Skies are mostly cloudy to start off the work week with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds are still strong out of the northwest at 15-30 mph.

Rest of the WeekAfter Monday, temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s with only a couple of rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you