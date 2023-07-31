TRACKING: A Humid Week

The weather is quiet tonight. Temperatures are comfortable with a light wind. There are more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday, yet it is still a warm day. The humidity level increases. The humid weather Tuesday continues through the rest of the week. There is a small chance for a few showers/storms Wednesday. No risk of any severe weather. As we head into the end of the week and weekend the weather is a bit more unsettled with a chance of showers or storms Friday through Sunday.
_________________
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 63. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 86. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 mph.